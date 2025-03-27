Threatening Guyana is a big mistake – US Secretary of State Rubio

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday declared that any threats made against Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity would be a “big mistake.”

Rubio made these remarks during a press briefing at the State House in Georgetown on Thursday during an official visit.

“It would be a very bad day for Venezuela…if they were to attack Guyana or ExxonMobil. It would be a very bad day, and a very bad week. It would not end well for them,” he asserted.

The secretary of State noted that with Guyana on the brink of a massive transformation, any threats to the Guyanese territory will not be tolerated by the United States.

“We want to look for every opportunity possible to partner with you…but the basic element of progress and transformation, and prosperity is always security,” Secretary Rubio explained.

US Navy cruiser US NORMANDY partnered with the Guyana Defence Force

In a show of strong support for Guyana’s territory, the US Navy cruiser US NORMANDY partnered with the Guyana Defence Force to conduct joint exercises in international waters and the Guyana Exclusive Economic Zone.

This was aimed at enhancing communications and interoperability, as well as to practice joint maneuvers.

