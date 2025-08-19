Three new police stations commissioned in Region Nine to strengthen security and community trust

Three brand-new police stations were officially commissioned in Region Nine in the communities of Annai, Karasabai and Lethem over the weekend.

The opening of these law enforcement agencies aims to boost the security sector within hinterland communities.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn and other officials at the newly commissioned Annai Police Station

The facilities were constructed at a cost of

Annai Police Station- $99.9 million

Karasabai Police Station- $35.4 million

Lethem Police Station $171.4 million

A Zara Computer Centre was also commissioned in central Lethem at a construction cost of $98.6 million to provide information technology training.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn officiated the commissioning ceremonies and delivered the feature address. He emphasised the importance of access to modern police facilities to ensure public safety, build public trust and reduce crime.

Police officers gathered at the commissioning of the police stations

The minister also highlighted the increased efforts to recruit more Amerindian Police officers in the region as a key step towards inclusivity.

Over the past few years, the GPF has seen an increase in the number of recruits coming from Amerindian communities countrywide.