Time for development is now – Prime Minister tells Buxton residents

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips today reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting the development of all communities in Guyana not only to secure their livelihoods but also to align them with the country’s development trajectory.

“Now is the time for development. When we say ‘One Guyana’, we talk about development for all the people of Guyana, wherever you are.”

The Prime Minister made the statement while he and several cabinet ministers conducted a Development in Focus outreach and interactive session with residents of Buxton, at the Buxton Community Centre ground on the East Coast of Demerara.

“We have always worked for a people-centred development plan for Guyana. From 2019, we harvest a resource, oil and gas, and that has given us revenue that we never had before. And this Government has decided that with that revenue, we will transform Guyana together with the people. All our programmes are people-centred.”

During his remarks, the Prime Minister, who is performing the duties of President, highlighted several initiatives being undertaken by the administration to help achieve a better standard of living for all Guyanese.

ENERGY SECTOR DEVELOPMENT

Prime Minister Phillips who holds responsibility for the Energy Sector also briefed those gathered on the Gas to Energy Project, which is expected to bring a number of benefits to the country, including reduced energy costs and the availability of cooking gas at significantly lower prices.

“The gas-to-shore energy programme is a people-centred programme that will result in cheaper electricity for all Guyanese; that is a programme that will help us to get electricity to all the underserved and unserved areas of Guyana. Yes, it’s a dream, and it will become a reality.”

He also stated that this programme would benefit Guyanese living in remote areas in the hinterland regions.

‘ONE GUYANA’

The senior government official emphasised that national development and overall progress can only be achieved through unity. He added that the outreach is intended to facilitate this.

“We know of you, the people of Buxton; once you’re united, and once you remain united, you can lift not only your village but all the neighbouring villages and be an example for all of Guyana”.

He added: “We have to do away with the detractors to development. Detractors who wanted to derail this session today. And your turnout is sending a strong message to the detractors who never wanted this to happen. This will happen in every village on the East Coast.”

DEVELOPMENT AT WORK

Residents came out in their numbers to have their issues and concerns addressed, such as infrastructure development, agriculture, education, pensions, employment opportunities and sport and recreational activities.

The Prime Minister and his high-level delegation pledged both immediate and long-term solutions, including the donation of sport equipment to the Community Centre, the erection of a temporary seating area at the post office, which is currently under construction for pensioners and the resuscitation of an ICT summer camp for children in the community.

Following today’s meeting; a technical team from the Ministry of Public Works will conduct a site visit to assess the community’s needs, particularly the farm-to-market access road.

Additionally, the Small Business Bureau will meet with residents and small business owners.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will also visit the community to assess the needs of the residents and begin rehabilitation work on the Community Centre ground.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Honourable Anil Nandlall; the Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr Frank Anthony; the Minister of Housing and Water, the Honourable Collin Croal; the Minister of Public Works, the Honourable Juan Edghill; the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Honourable Oneidge Walrond; the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honourable Charles Ramson Jr; the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Nigel Dharamlall and the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, the Honourable Kwame McCoy.

