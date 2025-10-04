Timely Delivery of Projects Top Agenda as CH&PA CEO Tours Projects

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Dr. Martin Pertab, visited several housing projects along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, including Hauraruni and the Yarrowkabra Homestead Project.

Accompanied by CH&PA engineers and a surveyor, Dr. Pertab met with contractors on site to assess ongoing works. He explained that the purpose of these visits is to maintain open communication and identify potential challenges early, before they become too difficult to manage. This is especially important given the government’s ambitious 2025-2030 mandate to expand homeownership.

Smaller and newer contractors, he noted, have a number of challenges and he underscored the need for capacity strengthening, while larger contractors are expected to uphold performance standards.

He also signaled plans to engage directly with delinquent contractors, stressing that any delay in infrastructure works has a domino effect on utility installation and, ultimately, on the ability of beneficiaries to achieve homeownership.

“In a housing scheme, the end objective is to ensure occupancy,” the CEO said.

He continued, “They (beneficiaries) wouldn’t occupy if there’s no road, no water or electricity”.

The Hauraruni Project will feature over 400 Young Professional homes, with land preparation nearly complete and works on internal roads and drainage ongoing. Meanwhile, at the Yarrowkabra Homestead Project 200 prefabricated homes are being constructed in the first phase. Some 500 homes are expected to be built under this $6 billion housing initiative, which is the brainchild of H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The project integrates housing with agricultural production and renewable energy, including shade houses and solar systems, to promote economic empowerment, particularly for single mothers and women-led households. Through these proactive site engagements, Dr. Pertab reaffirmed CH&PA’s commitment to ensuring that every housing project stays on schedule, so that more Guyanese families can soon turn their dream of homeownership into reality.