Toshaos welcome solar upgrades as boost to community development

Village leaders in hinterland and riverine communities are welcoming the ongoing upgrades to solar photovoltaic (PV) mini-grids, describing the initiative as a meaningful step toward strengthening development in their communities.

The expansion will significantly increase solar PV capacity across Regions One, Two, Six, and Nine, powering 116 public and government facilities, including schools, health centres, and administrative buildings.

Toshao Antwan Gordon

In Kimbia along the Berbice River, Toshao Antwan Gordon stood before the newly installed solar farm as it neared completion, reflecting on what the project represents for his village.

“This project, when completed, will benefit the village by providing clean, renewable energy to our health post, primary school, village office, stores, community kitchen, play park, and other facilities. Because of this project, we can now outfit these spaces with the necessary lighting and equipment to enhance their function,” he said.

Many of these villages have operated under the limitations of unreliable electricity supply, power that was sometimes available for a few hours each day, forcing families to plan their routines around generator schedules or periods of darkness.

Now, with consistent electricity, essential services can operate efficiently, while residents gain improved access to lighting, refrigeration, and other necessities.

“I would just like to say a special thank you to President Ali and his government for these great initiatives that continue to benefit inland villages like Kimbia,” the toshao expressed.

Toshao of Orealla and Siparuta Village, Lawrence Vandenburgh

Toshao of Orealla and Siparuta, Lawrence Vandenburgh, also welcomed the upgrade, noting that it will significantly benefit the community, especially the educational facilities.

“The school, particularly, will benefit greatly, both schools in both communities. Because of the school feeding programme, they store ingredients in the refrigerator, which is directly dependent on the solar farm to keep the ingredients frozen,” he explained

He added that teachers frequently attend online classes using the school’s WiFi, which also relies on electricity from the solar system. With the upgrade, educators will no longer have to worry about disruptions during virtual sessions.

The government remains committed to expanding access to clean, reliable energy across the country, and the upgrades to the solar PV mini-grids will improve everyday life, strengthen public services, and drive long-term growth in some of Guyana’s most remote communities.