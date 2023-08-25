Tour operators to benefit from product development grants

Several local tour operators will soon benefit from up to $1 million in product development grants from the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

On Tuesday, GTA’s Director Kamrul Baksh told media operatives that the authority has received 12 applicants, who presented a wide range of experiences.

Tour at Karanambu Lodge

“We have an ATV tour experience, two river trips, [and] a catch and a catch-and-release sports fishing experience. We have a kayaking experience, mountain biking, and a community-based experience. So, its several experiences across eight administrative regions,” Baksh said.

He noted that the required financial plan from the applicants will be used to disburse the funds.

“We are going to be meeting with those shortlisted applicants within the next week to confirm the contractual arrangements for the disbursement of funds for the grant. Then, we will be monitoring the implementation of that programme,” the director added.

The applicants were tasked with establishing an experience design and a specific itinerary as the development grant programme caters to GTA-licensed tourism businesses.

While the grants cater for up to $1million, tour operators whose projects cost more will stand the additional cost.

