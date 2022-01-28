Search

Tourism Ministry extends deadline for Proposals for Eco-lodges and Resorts

Staff Writer Staff WriterJanuary 28, 2022

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is pleased with the overwhelming interest in the Request for Proposals for Eco-lodges and Resorts, as advertised by the Government of Guyana.  The request was advertised with a deadline of January 30, 2022. However, several potential investors have requested more time to prepare detailed proposals. After active consideration, the government has agreed to extend the deadline to Monday, February 28, 2022.

“Like the Request for Proposals for the internationally-branded hotels, these new RFPs will be a catalyst for the rapid evolution and expansion of Guyana’s tourism sector. As such we want to ensure that we allow for comprehensive submissions of projects that align with the government’s vision of sustainable tourism,” Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond said.

Applicants are advised to send proposals to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce. Applications can be found at mintic.gov.gy/eco-lodge-2/

CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.