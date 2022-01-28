Tourism Ministry extends deadline for Proposals for Eco-lodges and Resorts

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is pleased with the overwhelming interest in the Request for Proposals for Eco-lodges and Resorts, as advertised by the Government of Guyana. The request was advertised with a deadline of January 30, 2022. However, several potential investors have requested more time to prepare detailed proposals. After active consideration, the government has agreed to extend the deadline to Monday, February 28, 2022.

“Like the Request for Proposals for the internationally-branded hotels, these new RFPs will be a catalyst for the rapid evolution and expansion of Guyana’s tourism sector. As such we want to ensure that we allow for comprehensive submissions of projects that align with the government’s vision of sustainable tourism,” Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond said.

Applicants are advised to send proposals to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce. Applications can be found at mintic.gov.gy/eco-lodge-2/