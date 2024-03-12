Traffic Advisory: Improving Traffic Safety on our Roadways

Linden to Lethem Road

The Ministry of Public Works would like to inform the general public of the following activities along the Linden–Lethem Road.

Road works are currently being done on the first 25 km of the Linden–Lethem Road commencing from Linden (four corner). Sections of the road within this area are paved with signs indicating where there are detours and speed humps. Drivers are asked to adhered to the posted speed limit within the construction zone.

There are 13 bridges under construction between Mabura Hill and Kurupukari and 45 bridges between Kurupukari and Lethem, all active construction sites have warning and detour signs. All other bridges are open to traffic.

The Ministry recently installed 48 signs along the corridor indicating turns, narrow bridges and speed humps, directions signs at major intersections are also erected for informational purposes.

Due to the prolong dry season, sections of the road are very dusty and drivers are urged to be careful when traversing in dusty condition.

Drivers are advised to keep the left (as required) and use horns when navigating turns.

