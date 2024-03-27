Traffic Advisory: Safety During the Rupununi Rodeo

From the Desk of Honourable Bishop Juan A. Edghill, Minister of Public Works

Safety During the Rupununi Rodeo

As you make your way to the thrilling rodeo festivities you will observe signs of transformational change occurring along some of our major thoroughfares. While some of these activities may cause small disruptions along the way, we urge you to prioritize safety.

We ask that you note the following to ensure a safe and smooth journey.

Maintain a Safe Operational Speed

Unpaved roads have significantly different characteristics than paved roads. Speeding poses a major risk to yourself and others. This, along with low visibility and traction, is often deadly. We urge all road users to maintain safe operational speeds at all times.

Beware of Dust

Even when travelling in convoys, keep a safe distance from other vehicles to mitigate the impact of dust clouds. Dust dispersed by vehicles can severely impair visibility – especially of oncoming traffic. Use headlights and fog lamps when necessary, and exercise caution while travelling through heavy dust clouds.

Exercise Caution

During this peak travelling period expect increased congestion as fellow rodeo enthusiasts join the journey. Remain alert, patient, and courteous to fellow drivers. Exercise caution when navigating through traffic and be on the look out for livestock, wildlife and pedestrians, crossing the road.

Be Prepared

The trail is long, and some areas are remote. Ensure your vehicle is in optimal condition and equipped with emergency essentials including drinking water, spare tires, a first aid kit. If something does go wrong, extend a helping hand to your fellow travellers. Together, we can create a safe and supportive environment for everyone on the road.

Let us make this rodeo experience memorable for all the right reasons! Drive safely, enjoy the event, and bask in all that this beautiful country has to offer.

