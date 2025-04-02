Traffic chief assures smooth flow of EBD traffic despite upcoming road closure

A section of the East Bank Demerara (EBD) road will be temporarily closed from April 5-6 to facilitate construction of the new Demerara River Bridge.

The closure will affect the stretch from Red Road in Providence to the Republic Park entrance, ensuring the safe transport of a linkspan bridge across Peter’s Hall.

Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh during interview with Radio Eve Leary

Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, described the project as a critical national development initiative.

“It is a very important project for our entire country. It is a flagship national developmental project, so it is critical to have the spans cross the main roadway to Peter’s Hall,” he said.

Speaking with Radio Eve Leary, Singh assured listeners that police ranks will be deployed to maintain an accident-free environment.

Officers will assist contractors with signage and public updates to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

All traffic diversions will connect motorists to the Heroes Highway. Rerouting will begin from the southern side of the Diamond Access Road and extend to Little Diamond, where police will allow right turns despite current restrictions.

Additional access to Heroes Highway will be available via Mocha Road, Greenfield, and Red Road.

Motorists travelling north can enter communities along the East Bank Public Road before transitioning eastward to Heroes Highway.

The Traffic Chief urged road users to follow the measures in place to avoid congestion and ensure safety.

“You must drive in keeping with the speed limits. You must be cognisant that there are other persons who share the same space on the road with you.

Observe the directions given by police and give priority to the elderly, pedestrians, and cyclists,” he advised.

Continuous traffic advisories and updates will be provided through social media and news platforms.

