The annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on

December 3 was proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3.

The global observance of the IDPD aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and

mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Guyana for over three decades has made significant progress in the protection of the

fundamental rights of persons with disabilities. Notably, preceding the signing of the

International Convention on the Rights of Persons on Disabilities, a National Commission on

Disability was appointed by President Dr. Cheddi Jagan in 1997 to advocate for the rights of

persons with disabilities and coordinate efforts to meet the needs of the population in key

sectors. The insertion of the anti-discriminatory clause in the Guyana constitution in 2001

which included persons with disabilities, the enactment of the Persons with Disabilities Act of

2010, following the signing in 2007, and, subsequent ratification of the International

Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in 2014, all laid the framework

for the protection and promotion of rights of person with disabilities.

Further, the Government of Guyana has consistently improved systems and infrastructure to

better reach the needs of persons living with disabilities (PLWD), including through the

introduction of a “Special Education Needs” unit within the Ministry of Education, the

provision and increase of public assistance for PLWD, the introduction of special needs

educations schools, rehabilitation facilities and the establishment for a Regional Diagnostic

Centre, and the training of teachers to identify learning disabilities and treat with them more

effectively.

In the last year, the government has been focusing on the integration of persons with

disabilities into mainstream society rather than being treated in an exclusive manner from

rest of society. The provision of training opportunities specifically catered to PLWD through

the Board of Industrial Training and the National Vocational Training Centre for PLWD,

creating access for women with disabilities to training under the WIIN project, as well as

access to small grants to create small businesses are all having a major impact on the lives

and hopes of many persons with disabilities. The new incubation and business centre in

Region 6 for persons with disabilities will be replicated in other parts of the country over time.

Most recently, an innovative cash grant of Gy$100,000.00 was provided to all PLWD under

the age of 18 years to assist parents and guardians to better provide for their special children,

and to cushion the effects of the pandemic and the global food and fuel crises. This was

executed through an in-depth process in every community across Guyana to identify children

with disabilities to ensure that it was an inclusive and participatory exercise including not just

health care workers, social workers, and teachers but also the Amerindian Village Councils.

This was the first time that such data was collected nationally and now there is a more realistic

and comprehensive register of all the children in Guyana with disabilities. The data generated

from this national intervention will be used to conduct epidemiological studies to mitigate

causal factors, inform national transformative policy development and national budgetary

allocations under the various relevant sectors. All children on this database are also

automatically being transitioned permanently to access public assistance monthly without

any periodic assessments. This will also apply to adults with disabilities as they too will be

transitioning permanently to the public assistance programme.

These are just a few of the multitude of efforts and measures implemented to ensure that

persons who are rendered vulnerable due to their disability status are catered for and have

equal rights, equal opportunity and equitable access to good and services in Guyana. The

PPP/C Government recognizes the importance of comprehensive inclusion and participation,

and in that regard includes PLWD in decision making at various levels. Through the Ministry

of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance’s National Stakeholder Forum, over the past two

years, PLWD have been engaged and included in conversations regarding COVID-19, the Low

Carbon Development Strategy, Electoral Reform and other matters of national interest. The

Representation of the People Act has been amended to ensure that accessibility to the polling

stations by persons with disabilities is provided and addressed. The Ministry is further

honored to share a strong working relationship with the state agencies and civil society

organisations that represent the interest of PLWD.

In keeping with the theme “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of

innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world “, the Ministry is proud to have

hosted, on November 28, 2022, a training workshop on the ‘Convention on the Rights of

Persons with Disabilities’ with representatives of Government Ministries, Constitutional

Bodies, Statutory Bodies and other key stakeholders. This training workshop created

opportunities for participants to better understand the convention and its implications on all

sectors, and also provided a more comprehensive view of the positive social impacts of the

inclusion of PLWD.

Guyana continues to positively transform its human rights landscape, and the Government

commits to ensuring that the participation of vulnerable populations such as PLWD is

effectively coordinated to guarantee inclusive development as part of President Irfaan Ali’s

One Guyana vision, in which every child is special and has access to all the best that Guyana

can offer regardless if they are challenged differently than other children. This is our vision.

