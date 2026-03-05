Tribunal convened to probe actions of child protection officers

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud confirmed on Thursday that a tribunal has been commissioned to investigate the conduct of two officers attached to the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA), who were seen in a widely circulated video dragging a schoolgirl.

According to the minister, the officers have been sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud

Dr Persaud explained that the ministry took immediate action after the video surfaced, noting that the incident raised “serious red flags and questions.”

“As the Ministry of Human Services and its Child Care Protection Agency, which is an arm of the ministry, we believe that the rights of children must be protected. Children must be safe from harm and abuse,” the minister said.

She noted that the tribunal will review reports submitted by the officers involved and hear from them before compiling its findings. Those findings will then guide any further action to be taken by the ministry.

Dr Persaud also revealed that the matter has been brought to the attention of the Guyana Police Force to ensure all relevant procedures and protocols are followed during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the minister reiterated that the ministry has strict protocols governing how officers of the agency should interact with children, adding that staff members undergo continuous training.

She also referenced the ministry’s “street light programme”, through which officers conduct daily outreach to ensure children are in school and not exposed to risky situations.

The tribunal is expected to review the evidence and submit its report to the ministry to determine the next course of action.