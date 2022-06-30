Trip to Kaieteur falls up for grabs as C-TIP logo competition launched

In an effort to raise awareness and improve the branding of the Counter Trafficking in Persons Unit, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Thursday launched a logo competition for artists and graphic designers countrywide.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Honorable Dr. Vindhya Persaud urged creatives to sign up and share their designs.

“Trafficking in Persons is considered modern day slavery; the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has embarked on a concerted and comprehensive programme to tackle trafficking in persons across the country. We want people to be aware of this scourge, we want people to report instances of trafficking. Trafficking in persons, in instances can be right in front of your eyes and yet it is not apparent to you so by looking at how we can interface better with you, by developing a logo that is easily identifiable from you and your perspective, we would like to create that nexus between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the public, you, the people, so that together we can combat the worst effects of trafficking which really steals the life of a person.”

The competition is not limited to age but will require entrants to submit their artwork digitally in JPEG or PNG file no smaller than 1000×1000 pixels. Entries could be submitted via email at prmohsss@gmail.com with subject clearly named “C-TIP logo competition” and the body including the applicant’s full name, age, address, contact information and a description of the piece.

The competition will run from today until July 15 with a trip for two to Kaieteur Falls up for grabs. A hybrid system will be used to select a winner of the competition including a panel from the Ministry.

According to C-TIP co-ordinator, Tanisha Williams-Corbin said, “The logo competition provides a great opportunity for the general populace to join in the fight against human trafficking from a safe space. It provides the opportunity for Guyanese to showcase their creative skills and present a culturally diverse logo to represent Guyana’s efforts in combating human trafficking.

