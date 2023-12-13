Triple Therapy method being used to eliminate Filaria

The Ministry of Health is well on its way to eliminating Filaria, as it seeks to advance the triple therapy method.

This method consists of three components that help to effectively clear the minute larva of a filaria from the blood.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony during his address at the even on Tuesday

Speaking at a health conference at the Texila American University, Providence, East Bank Demerara on Tuesday, Minister Anthony said although the method has been used, a team of non-Guyanese doctors is conducting an assessment to see whether the filaria parasite is still within the local population.

“Now you don’t see a lot of those cases. That is because of the programme and the work that we did on Filaria. It has changed the outcome. But we are going even further because we have introduced triple therapy. And even amid COVID, we were able to give triple therapy to our population,” the health minister explained.

The preliminary findings indicate that the filaria parasite is currently confined to two specific areas — Georgetown and West Demerara, the health minister disclosed.

He said the ministry plans to revisit the two areas to ensure that the triple therapy method is used early next year.

The triple therapy method consists of three components of pills

The use of the new and strategic method enables the country to reach its objective of eliminating several diseases by 2030.

Meanwhile, speaking about other neglected infectious diseases, Minister Anthony said the ministry is also paying keen attention to Trypanosomiasis, a vector-borne parasitic disease.

Although the country records less than 100 cases per year, Dr Anthony noted that the sector has been working to combat the diseases entirely. He is, however, confident that it will be eliminated shortly.

Additionally, the minister identified Leishmaniasis as another disease that health professionals are working to eliminate.

“We in Guyana have been able to make better diagnoses as it pertains to the cases and make better treatment to our patients. We have also ensured that we incorporate a comprehensive programme in the country,” the health minister stated.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

