Tuschen family of four to get new home through First Lady’s Office

A family of four residing in Tuschen, West Bank Demerara, Region Three, will benefit from a new home that will be constructed through the Office of the First Lady.

A few weeks ago, First Lady Arya Ali became aware that the family was living in deplorable conditions for several years.

The father, who was the sole breadwinner for the family was diagnosed with prostate cancer and became bedridden for the past three years.



First Lady, Arya Ali and a team visited the home on April 28

This resulted in the mother not being able to work due to her attending to his needs, and those of her two children who are currently attending secondary school. They reportedly depended on the father’s pension along with a few chickens which they utilise to provide for their needs.



“Their story is one which would break even the strongest of hearts,” the First Lady expressed in a Facebook post.

The house where the family resides

After learning about the family’s challenges, Mrs. Ali, accompanied by several government officials, including Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall visited the Tuschen family on April 28, 2023.



A commitment was made by the First Lady to build a new semi-furnished house within eight weeks. The two children will also be provided with scholarships through the Office of the First Lady, after completing their studies.



Also, the wife will be employed through the government’s part-time jobs initiative.



In the meantime, Region Three’s Regional Health Office will assist the family with medical supplies for their father.



