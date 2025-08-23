Tuschen residents welcome first modern recreational park

Residents of Tuschen, one of the country’s largest housing schemes, celebrated the opening of their first modern multi-purpose recreational park on Saturday.

The park was commissioned by First Lady Mrs Arya Ali.

The new facility, located in the heart of the rapidly growing community, is designed for the enjoyment of thousands of families in Tuschen and neighbouring villages.

It forms part of the First Lady’s National Beautification Project, which has delivered thirteen public recreational spaces across the country in just four years.

A picturesque view of a section of the New Tuschen Park

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the First Lady described the occasion as a proud milestone not just for the community, but also for all of Region Three.

“When we came into office in 2020, we promised a better life for Guyanese all across this country, and part of that involves ensuring that you have access to safe recreational spaces for your children and the elderly. Today, we are delivering that to the people of Tuschen,” the first lady said.

Her Excellency, First Lady Arya Ali, speaking with residents of the community

The Park is outfitted with a range of modern amenities including play equipment, gazebos, sanitary facilities, benches, lighting, waste receptacles, and fruit trees.

Children of the community enjoying the play park

This space is more than just a recreational park.

Residents will also benefit from a brand-new multi-purpose building within the compound.

It will serve as a training hub where women can learn new skills such as sewing and cake decorating; and also, young people can participate in business management or customer service training.

“When we in the PPP speak about development, we speak of holistic development. Development of your community and development in your personal lives,” Mrs. Ali said.

She reminded residents that development should not only be measured in roads and bridges, but also in the creation of safe spaces where children and families can gather, relax, laugh and grow together.

Mrs. Ali inspecting the multi-purpose building

The first lady connected the park’s opening to the new Tuschen Secondary School, which was inaugurated by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on August 20, emphasising that these efforts show the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Guyanese.

“Each time we open a new park or public space, it reminds us that apart from roads, bridges, and big buildings, development is also about creating spaces where our children and their families can relax, feel safe, and enjoy life, and in this case, benefit from opportunities for self-development,” she noted.

Mrs. Ali thanked the Regional Democratic Council, the Ministry of Public Works, and Minister Deodat Indar for helping complete the project.

She appealed to residents to guard against vandalism and ensure that the park serves the purpose for which it was built. .

First Son Zayd Ali cutting the ribbon

The commissioning of the Tuschen Recreational Park is part of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s plan to enhance community life and ensure that all Guyanese, no matter where they live, can access opportunities for recreation, learning, and personal growth.