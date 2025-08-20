Tuschen Secondary now a branch of UG’s College of Medical Sciences – Pres. Ali announces

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that the new state-of-the-art Tuschen Secondary School in Region Three will serve as a branch of the University of Guyana’s College of Medical Sciences, allowing students to pursue their studies in the evenings.

President Ali made the revelation while speaking at the commissioning of the Tuschen Secondary School on Wednesday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement while commissioning the Tuschen Secondary School

President Ali also disclosed that doctors and other medical practitioners will be able to lecture at the medical school, enabling them to earn disposable income.

“The senior doctors that will be working at the hospital and senior nurses and technicians who are working in the system here in Region Three will now have their tax incentive in their second job lecturing at the College of Medical Sciences, here in Tuschen and Region Three,” he declared.

President Ali noted that the College of Medical Sciences is currently offering over 17 medical programmes and recently received 206 applications. However, with limited space, only 86 students from Region Three were admitted, a situation he assured will no longer continue.

“So, 144 of them are currently disappointed because there is no space. By the end of this year, 144 of them will study those fields right here in this region. The work begins today when we leave here to bring your College of Medical Sciences, before the end of the year. That is a government that understands planning,” President Ali said.