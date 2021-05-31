Twins safely delivered via emergency C-section at Region Seven’s NICU

-RHO says Govt intervention boosted NICU capacity

Regional Health Officer – Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven), Dr. Edward Sagala has expressed gratitude to the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government for ensuring that the Region’s health unit is functioning properly, following the safe delivery of twins by emergency caesarean.

Dr. Sagala said the babies were delivered on Tuesday after their mother suffered a fall.

Twin boys in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Region Seven health unit

“Now, two healthy twin boys and both below 2500 grams are safely here. We have a state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with trained staff,” Dr. Sagala said.

The NICU was commissioned under the previous administration and equipped through a partnership between the Health Ministry and Guyana Help the Kids Organization. Dr. Sagala said it had not been functioning to capacity due mainly, to the shortage of supplies and critical equipment such as the CPAP machine and ventilator.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Region Seven health unit

“NICU is now functional again, thanks to the much appreciated efforts of Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, whose efforts have also seen other departments’ functioning to capacity such as the X-ray unit and laboratory,” he said.

Dr. Sagala said in a week’s time, the CT scan should be fully functional as well.

To date, 15 neonates have since used the NICU.

Also, two Bartica nurses who have been trained, are also serving the unit.

In the absence of a neonatologist, a Cuban paediatrician is in charge of the NICU.