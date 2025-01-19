Two water supply systems valued $46.8M commissioned in Region Ten

Over 400 residents from Falmouth and New Found Out in Region Ten are now accessing potable water, following the commissioning of a water supply system in each community.

Both systems cost $46.8 million and were commissioned by the Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal on Saturday.

Falmouth’s $22.5 million water system serves 95 per cent of the community’s population while the one at New Found Out is valued at $24.3 million and supplies service to 95 per cent of the community.

Resident, Savrey Braithwaite

Resident of Falmouth, Savrey Braithwaite, is thankful for the new water system. He explained how difficult it was to acquire clean water to use daily, especially during the dry season.

“We are now getting pure water to use. We are now getting good service. The water is clean and we are getting enough. I want to thank the minister and the government for fulfilling their promise. You have done a good job,” Braithwaite stated.

Resident, Patricia Matthews

Another resident of Falmouth, Patricia Matthews, said “The water is benefitting all the residents. We want to thank the government for giving us water to our homes.”

Toshao of River’s View, Gregory Williams, also echoed similar sentiments by commending the government for the timely completion of the water system.

“The residents used water from the river [which] is contaminated with cyanide, mercury and different things. They also had to go three to four miles to a creek for water. We are thankful for this,” Williams said.

Cutting of the ceremonial ribbon for Falmouth’s water system

A resident of New Found Out, Sheila Miller, no longer has to worry about hiking a great distance to the river for water which is sometimes muddy and unsafe to use. She added that most of the residents would sometimes use rainwater.

“I feel happy for this. This is nice,” an excited Miller emphasised, since she is now accessing water from her tap.

During brief remarks, Minister Croal spoke of the government’s manifesto’s promise of ensuring every household is provided with better access to clean and safe water.

He announced that water tanks would be provided to the remaining five per cent of residents who are living far from the water system for water storage.

“All of our people are important to us. We are ensuring that the quality of life is enhanced for everyone. This year, we will be drilling a minimum of 60 wells in the hinterland,” the housing and water minister disclosed.

A pupil samples water from the new system

After four years, access to potable water currently stands at about 93 per cent in the hinterland with the drilling of 130 wells.

The minister stated that the community of Bethany in Region Two will also benefit from a new well soon.

GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal; Prime Minister’s Representative for Region Seven, Ewrin Ward; Mayor of Bartica, Anthony Murray, and other technical personnel from the ministry were present.

