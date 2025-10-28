UG students gain first-hand experience in sustainable tourism

In a national effort to promote sustainable tourism practices in Guyana, an educational tour was coordinated for members of the University of Guyana’s Geographical Society to foster a deeper understanding among the next generation of tourism professionals.

University students at the Bimichi Eco Lodge, St. Cuthbert’s Mission.

This initiative was coordinated by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, through its Department of Tourism, in a collaborative effort with the Bimichi Eco Lodge in St. Cuthbert’s Mission, to strengthen the national capacity for sustainable development.

Students participating in cultural activities at the Bimichi Eco Lodge

This experience brought together students majoring in geography, environmental studies, tourism, petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering, and chemistry, all of which are vital to building long-term, sustainable developments in Guyana’s tourism landscape.

The goal is to provide students with a teachable exercise in tourism management, eco-tourism operations, and community-based development, where they observe the intricate relationship between environmental awareness, tourism growth, and cultural preservation.

Discussions were also held between key stakeholders, including the lodge owner, the Toshao and village elders, on sustainable management practices, cultural preservation, and environmental and mitigation efforts within the Amerindian village.

Students also participated in various cultural activities and contributed to the overall dialogue, offering fresh academic perspectives.

Through experiential learning, the Ministry remains committed to empowering the new generation of tourism professionals by exposing them to functioning eco-tourism models, bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-world application.