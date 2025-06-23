‘UncappeD’ Marketplace spurs success for exhibitors

Over 100 agro-processors participated in this year’s UncappeD Marketplace over the weekend and used the opportunity to showcase their local products, transforming the Providence Stadium into a hub of innovation.

The annual event is organised by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) with the aim of promoting products and services offered by some small agro-processors and connecting them with new and emerging markets.

Craft on display

Some of the exhibitors told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the event has not only increased their visibility but also played a key role in growing their businesses year after year.

They told DPI that they are grateful for the visibility and platform offered at the UncappeD’ Marketplace because it results in the maximisation of the profits of mostly the small and medium scale businesses.

Exhibitor, Antoine Austin has been a part of UncappeD for a number of years.

“It’s a very good event; number one, it brings the agro-processors together and you could get to experience their growth, and sometimes you share in their downfalls so that’s very good. In addition, it concentrates Guyanese in one location for one event, which is to sample and to discover what Guyanese have to offer, so I think it’s very good,” Austin said.

An exhibitor displaying their products

Dixie Jordon, an exhibitor, said her participation has given her business the exposure it needed, and it has helped it to grow.

“New people can learn about what you have going on; they could try your product and get to know the business people. I meet so much investors from doing UncappeD from the first year to know my brand has grown so much, so I’m really grateful to the coordinators who put this event together,”she said.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Guyana Jane Miller said she has been visiting the exposition for several years, and she thinks the activity is ‘awesome’ for business.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to see how manufacturers are really improving. I mean the number of people is bigger than any other year, but the quality of products has also seen improvement, and also some more innovation and creativity,” the British diplomat said.

Exhibitors displaying their products

Additionally, Vice President and Chairman of the Agro-Processing Sub Sector of the GMSA, Ramsay Ali said the association will soon launch a digital platform for businesses to connect more with local and international consumers.

The platform is being tested, and some 20 vendors are already part of it. It is being developed in partnership with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG).

“It’s a portal, it has pricing, you can order and it goes to an email that goes to a vendor, and they will use MMG, because we partnered with MMG, make a payment to MMG, and we deliver the goods to you guys. It’s actually working right now,” he said.

Also at the two-day event, officers from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) met with various agro-processors and briefed them on the range of services offered by the entity that can enhance their operations, ensuring quality and excellence as they scale new heights in their business endeavours.

Some patrons at the expo Craft on display Some of the Products on display at Uncapped Market Place