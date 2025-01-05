Underperforming contractors represents ‘small minority’ – Min Edghill

– Gov’t improves monitoring and management of infrastructure projects

A great number of infrastructural projects are being implemented in accordance with contractual specifications and deadlines, with underperforming contractors representing a small minority.

The Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made these comments while addressing criticisms of contractors and ongoing projects during his year-end press briefing on Saturday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill speaking at a year-end press conference

When questioned by media representatives, the minister pointed out that poorly performing contractors represent less than one per cent of total works being implemented nationwide. He further emphasised that the country’s development should not be defined by the minority given that significant progress has been made despite minor setbacks.

“I would like to defend our contractors because we have said over and over (that) our contractors are partners in development (and) and are part of Guyana’s development,” the minister stressed.

Since 2020, the government has been empowering Guyanese through the creation of opportunities for small contractors who are now actively part and parcel of Guyana’s ongoing transformation.

According to Minister Edghill, approximately 30 per cent of contractors are women and he commended them for their immense contribution to national development.

The minister further pointed out that efforts have been made to integrate young professionals and students into the ministry’s management framework, significantly enhancing the supervision of infrastructural projects.

Minister Edghill stated that his ministry has “taken all of the young people from the University of Guyana’s civil engineering programme, all those who are the Government Technical Institute, whether part-time or full-time to help serve as clerk of works and help our engineers.”

Furthermore, the ministry has taken steps to improve the mobility of engineers and field workers who can now travel between project sites more efficiently.

Minister Edghill added that the government has increased its capacity at testing labs to ensure quality control and value for money when it comes to road projects.

The minister also pushed back against what he described as elective criticisms, stating that while completed projects usually go unnoticed, delays or failures are somehow projected as the norm.

“Some people would only see the negatives; they would never see the positives. But I would like to thank the thousands of Guyanese contractors, small, medium and large-scale who have engaged the Government of Guyana,” he said.

Minister Edghill acknowledged that there have been instances of poor performance, but he reminded reporters of the engaged leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in addressing these shortcomings.

It was only two months ago that President Ali held an early-morning meeting with scores of contractors who were lagging behind their deadlines. During that meeting, the head of state issued a number of sternly worded warning and counseled them that his administration will not accept project setbacks and unreasonable delays.

The infrastructure agenda is part of a broader strategy of the government to revolutionise Guyana’s economy and achieve prosperity for all Guyanese.

Key to the PPP/C 2020-2025 manifesto plan is the construction of a new Demerara River Bridge, an East Bank to East Coast Road Linkage, Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) modernisation projects and the construction of the Linden to Mabura Hill Road, among many other projects.

