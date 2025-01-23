Unions back 2025 budget as workers set to benefit significantly

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU), and the Clerical & Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU) have described the proposed $1.382 trillion 2025 budget as inclusive.

The bodies believe the fiscal package will create a positive impact on Guyanese, particularly the working class.

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union General Secretary Aslim Singh

These sentiments were shared by the GAWU’s General Secretary Aslim Singh and CCWU’s General Secretary Sherwood Clarke during Wednesday’s episode of ‘Budget in Focus’ on the National Communications Network (NCN).

Singh believes that the budget has substantial benefits for citizens across various sectors. This includes the $10,000 child tax exemption for working families and the tax relief for overtime workers.

“And then there’s a massive investment in services and infrastructure for people, health centres, schools, hospitals, roads, all of these will tangibly impact the working class positively,” he added.

He also focused his discussions on investments in the agriculture sector, which recorded success over the past four years. Singh also pointed out that agriculture remains Guyana’s largest employer.

While reiterating the growth recorded in the agriculture sector, Singh underlined the importance of utilising resources from the oil and gas industry to invest in the agriculture sector for economic sustainability.

Clerical & Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU) General Secretary Sherwood Clark

General Secretary Clarke discussed the long-term benefits of investments in infrastructure, which he emphasised is critical to driving economic growth, fostering job creation and enhancing productivity in the private sector.

He explained that trade unions, employers, and the government form part of a tripartite system to ensure investments translate to employment opportunities and development within these industries.

“We strongly believe that the framework will strengthen our country’s fiscal capabilities and enable it to invest more in poverty, education, essential public service, infrastructure and sustainable development. This initiative will support a fast transition.,” he stressed.

Also appearing on the programme was GAWU’s executive member, Gordon Thomas, who highlighted the significant increase in the income tax threshold to $130,000.

GAWU’s executive member Gordon Thomas

Thomas also noted that the tax reduction is seen as a positive development by many.

The government has proposed several key measures to ease the cost of living and support Guyanese from all walks of life. These include:

Reduction in electricity costs, once the completion of the massive gas-to-energy project in Wales

Abolition of bridge tolls at major crossings.

$11 billion to support part-time workers across Guyana

An additional $9 billion is earmarked for targeted interventions for the cost of living, following stakeholder consultations

Old-age pension has been increased from $36,000 to $41,000

Public assistance payments have increased from $19,000 to $22,000

Aside from financial relief, substantial investments are being made to improve education, healthcare, welfare, governance, infrastructure and initiatives that will push Guyana into prosperity.

