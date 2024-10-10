University of Guyana free from 2025 – President Ali announces

The government will be making the University of Guyana (UG) free from 2025 as promised in its 2020 – 2025 manifesto.

“I now wish to announce that we’ll be proceeding with the delivery of our manifesto commitment to provide free university education at the University of Guyana,” President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced.

The head of state was at the time addressing a special sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal on Thursday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the National Assembly

He said semester tuition fees will be completely abolished at UG starting in January 2025.

“This measure will benefit in excess of 11,000 current students at UG immediately, and of course, all the new entrants in the future. The future belongs to all of these young people,” the president said.

“This will continue the advancement of our human capital for a more prosperous future for our country and for all of the young people who will benefit from this initiative and their families,” he added.

The government in May announced the commencement of the student loan write-off programme for UG students. This could ultimately see a total of as much as $8 billion being written off by the end of the initial phase.

Meanwhile, the government has already introduced the Guyana Online scholarship programme, which has benefitted 29,000 students and has brought university education into the homes of every single Guyanese family.

