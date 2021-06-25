Unvaccinated persons at higher risk of catching Delta variant – Min Anthony

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons are at a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is now affecting Europe and the United States. The Delta variant was first detected in India in 2020.

During Friday’s COVID-19 update, Minister Anthony said the World Health Organization (WHO), has stated that the most severe cases of the disease are in unvaccinated persons or those who have not been fully immunised.

“This particular one is now on the upswing where it is now circulating in several countries around the world, and it is causing an increase in cases and it is causing more hospitalisation and possibly more deaths.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

This particular variant is more transmissible. So, it is twice more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was the one that was in the UK, and, you know, that one was really highly transmissible. So, this one is even more transmissible, so that is one of the hallmarks. So, if people get it, it is going to be passed on very quickly.”

The WHO has said the Delta variant is dominant and lethal. Minister Anthony again appealed to Guyanese to take a Covid vaccine and protect themselves and loved ones.

“What they have noted is that people who are unvaccinated would be the persons who would be getting infected with this variant more often. So, unvaccinated persons are going to be at higher risk for getting infection with this particular variant.

A couple of weeks ago, you would have noticed that this particular strain of the virus would have caused a lot of people getting infected, people getting hospitalised in some cases, hospitals could not cope with the amount of persons who require hospitalisation. And there were lots of persons who died because they were not able to get the kind of care for this particular variant because of its transmissibility.” Meanwhile, as of Thursday evening, a total of 230,486 persons or 47.3 per cent of the adult population in Guyana has taken their first COVID-19 vaccine, while another 104,605 persons, or 21.5 per are now fully vaccinated.