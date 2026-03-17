Upgraded community grounds enhancing livelihoods, accessibility

Upgraded community grounds across Guyana are transforming the way residents live, interact, and access recreational spaces, as the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport continues to expand its nationwide development programme.

During a series of community engagements at Mon Repos, Enmore Hope West and Pigeon Island, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, met with residents last Saturday to discuss ongoing and future enhancements to community recreational facilities.

Over the past four years, the ministry has invested in more than 650 community grounds across Guyana, with lighting installed in over 145 locations, significantly improving accessibility and usability.

Lights installed at the Good Hope community ground in Region 4

Residents in these communities are already benefiting from improved grounds that provide opportunities for physical activity, social engagement and extended use into the evening hours.

The engagement provided residents with the opportunity to influence the development of these spaces. This will ensure that future upgrades reflect the needs of each community.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, is engaging with residents

Among the priorities identified were the construction of washroom facilities, the development of modern pavilions, and the installation of walkways to improve accessibility, especially during the rainy season.

Minister Ramson said that he is committed to supporting these additions as part of the next phase of development. He also indicated that resources such as lawn mowers will be provided to assist communities with ongoing grounds maintenance.

The minister noted that the transformation of these spaces is not only about infrastructure, but also about improving the quality of life and creating safer environments for families, even after hours.

“This transformation has brought life to the communities in the night. It means now, you get an opportunity to come and do stuff in the evening as well, meaning there’s a safe space for the auntie and the uncle, and wherever they want to come and sit down and relax outside, or they want to start exercising so that they live healthier, all of that is stuff that can happen now,” he said.

As the programme continues, the ministry is expected to expand its reach with additional facilities, including new stadiums and indoor complexes, further strengthening access to sport and recreational infrastructure nationwide.