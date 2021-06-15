US Ambassador-designate Hinds calls on Agri. Minister

Guyana’s Ambassador-designate to the United States of America, Mr. Samuel Hinds, today, paid a courtesy call on Minister of Agriculture. Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha at his Regent Street office.

During their engagement, Minister Mustapha congratulated Mr. Hinds on his recent appointment and expressed confidence that his tenure as Ambassador will serve in strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha and Guyana’s newly appointed Ambassador to the United States of America, H.E. Samuel Hinds

He also told Mr. Hinds that Guyana is currently exploring cultivating non-traditional agricultural crops as it diversifies the sector.

“As you know, we are now exploring non-traditional areas like soya bean and corn. We’ve been importing over US$30 million in these two commodities alone for the poultry industry. We did a feasibility study and now we’re in the trial phase.

The private sector is also heavily involved in this process. Government will be facilitating the process by preparing the infrastructure. Hopefully, by next year, we can commence large-scale production,” Minister Mustapha said.

The two officials also discussed possible areas for investment in agriculture in Guyana. Minister Mustapha also provided Mr. Hinds with a document outlining all possible areas for investment in the agriculture sector.

Mr. Hinds served as Prime Minister for Guyana from 1992 to 2015. He also served as the Head of State in 1997.