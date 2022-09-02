US$20m petroleum training facility launched

— PM says strengthening human resource capacity imperative for country’s development

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, said the Government intends to continuously bolster investments in human capital to build local content capacity and foster a sustainable future for all Guyanese.

He made the remarks while attending the official launch of the US$20m 3T EnerMech Guyana Training Centre of Excellence and graduation ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

The launch of the petroleum training facility, the Prime Minister noted, would enhance Guyana’s human resource development.

“A crucial factor to the success of our nation lies in our people. We must ensure that we utilise the benefits of the oil and gas sector to build a bright future for this, the next generation of Guyanese and beyond. To do that, we must undertake a culture of ownership, a culture where our local content – our people – can thrive and that includes within the workforce itself.”

The training facility, Guyana’s premier in-country, state-of-the-art facility is a collaborative venture between 3t EnerMech, Orinduik Development Incorporated and Windsor Technologies.

Persons will be taught through blended learning software and technology, and via fully immersive simulators for high-hazard activity learning.

CUTTING EDGE DEVELOPMENT

Prime Minister Phillips, during his address, lauded the drive and innovation of the facility and those responsible for its establishment.

“As the first entity with approval to deliver OPITO (Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organisation)-accredited training to the oil and gas sector in Guyana, our human resources are now strengthened at a global standard to actively and competently participate in the building of this new and abundant area of the country. With an industry that requires high skills and knowledge, it is reassuring to know that these capacities can be imparted to our people without having to leave their home soil.”

LOCAL CONTENT AT WORK

The Senior Government Official added that the “benefit of strong partnerships can never be understated, for these are the binds that allow goals that may otherwise seem unattainable to be achieved”.

He said that the Government would collaborate with 3t EnerMech to offer a blended technical and vocational training programme for Guyanese interested in careers in the oil and gas industry through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

“Our Government has continually engaged in the training of our workforce to be able to occupy positions in the oil and gas sector and contribute to the building of this sector, which extends to the development of Guyana. In the past, much of this training was conducted away from home, but today, and from hereon, our people will be able to access such training right here in Guyana.”

In conjunction with the launch, the graduation ceremony, for the first group of students, was also held.

To this end, the Prime Minister charged the graduates to put their skills to use.

“I congratulate the first cohort of participants who underwent training at this facility. May you take your skills and put them to their fullest use as you proceed in your daily tasks of helping to build a better Guyana.”

He said that as a people, Guyana’s success depends on proper resource management, transparency and accountability.

The training programme provides a level one qualification from the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) and is divided into three phases: pre-learning assessment and safe passport, which are completed online, and the technical pathway, which is the practical journey, which is completed at the 3T EnerMech headquarters.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

