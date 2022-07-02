Victoria community leaders benefit from capacity- building training

Residents and members of the Victoria Community Development Council (CDC), benefitted from a capacity- building training workshop, at the Victoria Primary School, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Saturday.

The activity was facilitated by the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s Community Development Department (CDD).

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, MP, engaging the participants

The community leaders were exposed to communication and negotiating skills, balancing service and advocacy, community togetherness, security awareness and housing codes.

Addressing the participants, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, M.P, spoke of the government’s policy regarding community collaboration and engagement, as well as the importance of empowering community leaders to be more effective in the execution of their duties.

The minister said that while the administration is keen on ensuring that all its programmes, and policies reach every community, community partnership is important to ensure that this is realised.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, MP during a walk-about exercise in the Victoria community

She has therefore, encouraged the community leaders to familiarise themselves with the projects and initiatives that are available to them at the community level, as well as for individuals. This, she said can help to resolve some of the issues, and conflicts that often arise during community engagements.

“It is important for us to come here to build your capacity…everyday people approach you; people have questions and they want to understand how things are being done, and you must have that information for them because we can’t be everywhere, every day.”

Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Enrique Monize was also in attendance and provided some insight into the issue of land management and how persons can regularise lands or apply for state-owned land.

Director of Community Development at CHPA, Gladwin Charles; Deputy Director, Donell Bess-Bascom and Chairperson of the Haslington/Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Carlotta DeJesus were also present.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, MP engaging the resident of Victoria

The training workshop comes after the Community Development Council approached the Ministry for assistance in training, and to be registered under the Community-based Employment Stimulation Project (CESP) which seeks to create jobs for persons in vulnerable communities.

Prior to the event, the minister conducted a walk-about, and engaged with some residents of the community.

