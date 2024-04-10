Wailong/Kuribrong gets new $7.5M pick-up

The remote community of Wailong/Kuribrong in District Two, Region Eight has received a brand new 4×4 Hilux pick-up valued at $7.5 million from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

The vehicle will help to alleviate the long walking distances faced by residents and enhance the efficiency of transporting goods and services within the community.

During a recent outreach to the region, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai handed over the vehicle to the village.

The minister encouraged village leaders to utilise the vehicle wisely, focusing on ways that will bolster sustainable development in the community.

Minister Sukhai meets with a resident and her child during her outreach

This type of transportation is greatly needed in hinterland communities due to its ability to withstand mountainous terrain and navigate through sandy and loamy roads.

Minister Sukhai also elaborated on various developmental projects underway in the village, funded through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 and other government programmes.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai greets a resident of the community

She urged the village council to foster robust collaboration with residents, ensuring proper community-level planning to maximise the benefits of these projects.

Meanwhile, emphasising the effective and sustainable use of community resources, Minister Sukhai reminded residents that the community is situated within a mining district.

Some of the residents of Wailong\ Kuribrong who will be benefiting from the pick-up

She also called on stakeholders present to be responsible and vigilant regarding mining activities in the area, asserting the government’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of indigenous people and protecting their livelihoods.

Minister Sukhai encouraged both stakeholders and residents to engage in tree replanting initiatives and other environmentally friendly projects to contribute to the preservation of the forest.

