Water pressure to increase in Georgetown – GWI

Georgetown residents can expect a better quality of water service in the coming months, as Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is spending over $1 billion to replace the aged transmission pipelines in the city.

The transmission lines have been leaking and collapsing rapidly in the past month, which is responsible for the low water service.

Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Shaik Baksh inspects the remedial works to the transmission line at High Street and Brickdam

The water company has already begun work after the century-old transmission pipes collapsed, causing water outages.

The cast-iron pipes were laid 100 years ago, at least three feet below the surface.

However, its age and the carriage load on the roadway are causing rapid deterioration.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GWI, Shaik Baksh revealed that the government has made the funds available to rectify the issue.

Baksh was at the time overlooking the replacement of a transmission pipe at the intersection of High Street and Brickdam.

Men at work locating the aged transmission pipe at High Street and Brickdam

“There is tremendous water loss here – what we call non-revenue water losses in Georgetown and its impacting on the level of service. Some people complained about the level of service but its because of the huge leakages around the city. No matter how much water we pump into the system, a lot of it is being lost and contributing to the low level of service,” the CEO explained.

The cast-iron transmission lines that are being changed to high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are in three lots:

Lot 1 – along High Street between Broad Street and Brickdam

Lot 2 – along High Street from Broad Street and Brickdam onto Avenue of the Republic by the Bank of Guyana and continuing along North Road to Munishwears

Lot 3 – along High Street (Kingston) from Lamaha Street to Pegasus

The replacement of the transmission line at lot three is 95 per cent complete.

Meanwhile, distribution lines are to be replaced along Avenue of the Republic, from South Road to the Bank of Guyana.

Director of Projects at GWI, Lt. Col. Marlon Daniels

Cognisant of the massive works to be done in the city’s business district, GWI’s Director of Projects, Lt. Col. Marlon Daniels noted that a majority of the works will be done at nights to ensure there is a free flow of traffic at peak hours.

“We have an arrangement with the Guyana Police Force and other agencies, where at about 7-8 p.m. We’ll start working and we’ll close of at about, maybe 5 in the morning, ensuring that access to each property has been restored,” Daniels noted.

The water company’s Regional Manager – Georgetown, Curtis Niles also pleaded with commuters, motorists and the business community to exercise patience as GWI brings a solution to the low water pressure and wastage.

Each phase is expected to last three months and is being executed by C & L Construction Incorporated.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

