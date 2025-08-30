‘We can trust President Ali’ – James Bond

Former member of the People’s National Congress Reform, James Bond, has declared President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, as trustworthy, following the plethora of programmes implemented to better the lives of Guyanese.

He was speaking to an electric crowd that roared to every announcement of initiatives accomplished by the PPP/C Government.

Bond said his conscience led him to support the party that delivers on the promises made.

“We know we can trust this party, we know we can rely on this party, we know we can trust this president because this president has given us the ability to live our true selves,” Bond declared.

The candidate of the PPP/C urged Guyanese to support the party with a proven track record.