‘We have to be strong enough to openly discuss issues’ – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has firmly defended his direct approach to addressing contractors, engineers, and ministers over delays in completing infrastructural projects.

His comments come in response to public criticism of his candid demeanour during an early morning meeting at State House on Tuesday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Speaking with several prominent journalists recently, the head of state stated, “I am not in a child’s play here. We’re dealing with a country… and we have to be able to be strong enough to openly discuss issues.”

According to him, this approach demonstrates his administration’s commitment to transparency.

“Do you want openness or do you want a closed society? he questioned, adding “I go out to visit projects and I call it as it is.”

Notwithstanding these issues, the Guyanese head of state assured that the majority of the public-funded projects are advancing well, with a mere five per cent lagging.

However, he noted that the five per cent lag does not augur well with his government.

“It’s funny that some people will say you don’t hear the president or the government criticising this one, or that one because we are protecting them. It’s an open forum and all the contractors who were behind were brought to the forum,” the president expounded.

On Tuesday, President Ali scolded contractors for infrastructural delays which have impacted Guyanese daily livelihoods, while engineers and permanent secretaries were reprimanded for their lack of oversight.

Underscoring the government’s stance on transparency, the head of state said the public can expect more openness on tax payers-funded projects in the infrastructural sectors.

In addition, the government will strictly regulate the standards of works being executed, ensuring they are up to standards.

Meanwhile, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo stated majority of infrastructural projects are on track and progressing well.

