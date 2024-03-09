‘WE LIFT’ to return in April- Min Persaud

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s, ‘WE LIFT’ – ‘Women’s Entrepreneurs: We lead, we innovate, we flourish together’ will make its grand return on April 20th and 21st at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Over 250 women own business are expected to participate in the annual women-centric event.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud made the announcement during an interview on Friday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud delivering remarks at WE LIFT 3

“We have an expectation of perhaps over 250 women own businesses. I think that is significant because we are not only looking at education, technical vocational training and upskilling. We are looking at how we can have financial empowerment,” she underscored.

The expo symbolises the ministry’s commitment to empower women, especially those who survived violent situations. It aims to equip them with knowledge and skills that would become financially independent.

Additionally, it features new women- owned businesses, budding artists, established businesses promoting additional goods and services, and the Ministry’s upcoming programmes to assist women.

The premise of the two-day long expo, will be the showcasing of a variety of businesses in areas such as arts and craft, food, fashion and jewellery, health and wellness, services and other exiting and unconventional areas.

Scenes from WE LIFT 3

Reflecting on the birth of the ‘WE LIFT’, the minister revealed that the first expo started with 75 women participating and has significantly grown over the years.

Last year, ‘WE LIFT 3’, saw a staggering 207 women owned business taking part.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

