‘We owe it to our children to do better’ – Pres. Ali on domestic violence

– urges citizens to pray for child who survived a horrific tragedy on Tuesday

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday said Guyanese must make a strong commitment to root out domestic violence from society, as he pleaded with citizens to pray for the child who survived a violent incident that left both of his parents dead.

While addressing hundreds of residents of Eccles during a public meeting on Tuesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali urged all citizens to embrace personal responsibility in building stronger communities.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses residents of Eccles during a public meeting on Tuesday

“It requires each one of us to make a stronger commitment to doing better. Each one of us must make a stronger commitment to making a difference…to be a better friend, a better neighbour, a better parent, [and] a better family,” he said.

The president said our children need a kinder and more welcoming place to grow up.

President Ali believes that remaining silent as individuals suffer through these atrocities only prolongs the pain and struggles within our society. He understands that we must confront these issues head-on to bring about meaningful change and alleviate the scourge of interpersonal violence in Guyana.

“We owe it to this child and so many others, women and parents, to do better. We owe it to them to work harder to not only secure a prosperous and dynamic country, but to secure a country in which families must find the joy in living together,” he said.

According to police, 36-year-old Alroy Solomon shot and killed his estranged wife on Charlotte Street, Georgetown and then turned the gun on his 10-year-old son, leaving him critically injured and in hospital.

Soloman then shot and killed himself.

President Ali has asserted that the young boy is enveloped in the unwavering support of all of Guyana as he embarks on his courageous journey of healing and recovery.