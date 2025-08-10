‘We will not bribe voters’ – President

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali declared that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) will never bribe anyone to vote for the party.

He noted that the sound policies of his government over the past five years have transformed the lives of citizens in every village of the country.

Speaking to a lively and enthusiastic assembly of thousands in Bartica on Saturday, Dr Ali said his party will not “offer you $50,000 to wear a shirt and $10,000 to put up a flag and $50,000 to vote. We don’t do that and whoever does that, does not deserve your vote.”

The president questioned the future of those who would allow themselves to be bribed for their vote. announcing that his government practices inclusion with policies crafted for the benefit of the maximum number of Guyanese.

The PPP/C restored and increased the Because We Care cash grant, which benefits all school-age children, from nursery to secondary.

The $50,000 grant is distributed to the parents of children in both public and private schools. Coupled with the distribution of a $10,000 per person health voucher, Guyanese can use it to offset the cost of medical check-ups.

The construction of hospitals and schools, in addition to a plethora of government initiatives, illustrates the far-reaching policies of the government.