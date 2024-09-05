‘We’re not coming for influencers’- GS Jagdeo

– dismisses concerns over Gov’ts plans to align cyberspace with UN conventions

The General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has made it clear that the move to align the Cybercrime Act cyberspace with the United Nations (UN) Convention, will not infringe upon the rights of social media influencers or ordinary citizens.

Speaking to media operatives on Thursday at Freedom House, he emphasised that the administration remains committed to freedom of expression.

He dismissed claims that the proposed amendments to the Cybercrime Act aim to stifle online discourse, stating, “Don’t buy into this hysteria that we are coming after anyone, influencers, social media commentators, or ordinary citizens. It’s nonsense.”

Dr Jagdeo, who also serves as the country’s Vice President, explained that the amendments are intended to address illicit activities conducted on social media platforms.

“These are important things for us. We’re not going to allow that to happen in our country. But this is not to regulate what people say. We believe in freedom of speech and freedom of expression,” he further underscored.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC previously announced the amendments to the Cybercrime Act, enacted under the previous APNU+AFC coalition.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Attorney General addressed concerns raised on social media, assuring the public that the government’s intention is to enact legislation that is both internationally acceptable and constitutionally compliant.

He reiterated that any regulatory measures would be implemented only after the conclusion of a United Nations convention on cyberspace regulation.

The intended amendments to the current Act are part of the government’s commitment to be in compliant with the terms of that UN Convention, which are the standard set by the UN for its members, worldwide.

