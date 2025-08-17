‘We’re working overtime to ensure a better life for all Guyanese’ – Prime Minister

Prime Minister Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips has labelled the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government as “visionary thinkers” that will work to further improve the lives of Guyanese.

Urging thousands of residents gathered at the PPP/C rally in Lethem, Region Nine, to stay focused, PM Phillips noted that “under the PPP/C government, we will continue to deliver on all of the promises to you.”

Prime Minister Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips speaking to the residents of Region Nine

“Wherever you are, we will work overtime to ensure you have a better life in Guyana,” he added.

He reminded those in attendance that it was the PPP/C government that reintroduced the Because We Care cash grant for school students, which allowed them to receive $50,000 in 2025, with an additional $5,000 for school uniforms.

The prime minister highlighted that the government has fulfilled its promises and has gone beyond expectations.

The promise to deliver 50,000 house lots in five years has been exceeded, with about 53,000 already delivered to Guyanese.

PM Phillips said the commitment to provide 20,000 scholarships in five years has been achieved, and because “The demand is so high from the Guyanese population, as of today’s date, we have issued 39,000 scholarships.”

During the 2020 hustings, the PPP/C promised to reinstate the subsidies pensioners received under previous PPP governments for electricity and water – this was fulfilled.

A promise was also made in 2020 to reinstall the fired Community Service Officers (CSO), who amounted to almost 2,000. Today, the number of persons employed as CSOs is nearing 3,000 with a new stipend of $40,000.