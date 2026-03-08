West Ruimveldt residents benefit from newly developed recreational facility

Residents of West Ruimveldt are now benefitting from a newly developed recreational facility following the official handing over at the Gill House Square by Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs.

The project, valued at approximately $13 million, was undertaken after consultations with residents to ensure the facility reflects the needs of the community and provides a safe and accessible environment for recreation and social engagement.

The newly developed basketball court at Gill House Square, West Ruimveldt

The space now features a newly constructed and painted basketball court equipped with basketball rings, a marked football playing area, perimeter fencing, improved lighting, and a designated parking area to better accommodate persons using the facility.

The enhancements are expected to provide residents with a safe and structured space for sports and community activities, while promoting healthier lifestyles and greater social cohesion within the neighbourhood.

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, along with Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith speaking with residents

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, who hails from the East Ruimveldt area, also attended the event. He highlighted the opportunities available to residents through programmes offered by his ministry.

He encouraged residents, particularly young people, to take advantage of skills training and employment initiatives designed to strengthen the workforce and create pathways to sustainable livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, supported the initiative by facilitating the donation of waste bins to help maintain the facility’s cleanliness.

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, along with Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, share a light moment with West Ruimveldt residents

Residents welcomed the development, noting that the improved recreational space will provide a positive outlet for youths and create a central gathering point for families and community members.

The development of this facility forms part of the government’s wider push to enhance community spaces countrywide, with additional plans already in place to further expand recreational opportunities for residents of West Ruimveldt and surrounding communities.