Wide range of topics on agenda for discussion during visit by Surinamese Head of State – President Ali

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali said that a four-day State visit by His Excellency, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname and his delegation is integral to advancing important discussions between the two countries.

The Head of State made this disclosure today during an interview with members of the media, following the launch of the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) Business Incubator, at Cove and John on the East Coast of Demerara.

“It is a very important visit. You know we have committed ourselves as neighbours to working together on various initiatives; some very transformational, so it is a continuation of that collaboration, building stronger ties… Suriname is also going to be a big player in the oil and gas sector.”

The President outlined that the two countries have small populations, related challenges and similar opportunities ahead.

“So, we have to see how we can merge our thinking and ensure the policies reflect that integrated approach. We want to bring betterment for all the people of the two countries.”

According to President Ali, key areas of focus for collaboration and discussion will include infrastructure, transportation, human resource capacity and capability, trade, security, oil and gas, agriculture and removing barriers to the citizens.

“It is a wide-ranging array of topics that we have on the agenda.”

This upcoming official visit follows the visit by President Ali to the Republic of Suriname in November of 2020, where the two Presidents launched the Guyana-Suriname Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement said the two Heads of State will review the progress made thus far under that mechanism in the areas of foreign policy coordination and political dialogue, environment, health, infrastructure and transportation, agriculture, immigration, customs, security and private sector enhancement.

The two Presidents will also discuss priority issues on the CARICOM agenda as well as the economic and social repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on their countries.