WIIN app relaunched, providing digital marketplace for women entrepreneurs

The Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) app was relaunched on Sunday with a new digital marketplace that allows women entrepreneurs to advertise their products, receive orders, and connect with delivery services, giving them a seamless platform to sell locally and internationally.

The relaunch was announced by Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud in collaboration with the International Development Bank (IDB), during the closing of the We Lift 6 Conference and Expo at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal.

The upgraded platform is designed to function similarly to major online marketplaces, enabling users to browse products, add items to their cart, and check out directly from their mobile devices.

The updated WIIN app

Plans are also underway to integrate a delivery service so customers can receive their purchases conveniently after placing orders.

Speaking at the event, Minister Persaud said the digital marketplace gives women the tools to promote and scale their businesses.

“With the digital marketplace, the power is in your hands to advertise, to market, to have enormous sales and to make yourself visible locally and internationally,” the minister stated.

The platform aims to support businesses that have been developed through WIIN, allowing entrepreneurs to transition from small home-based ventures into structured and competitive enterprises.

Minister Persaud explained that the marketplace concept has been part of the programme’s long-term vision, noting that the initiative has grown significantly since its inception.

The programme started with 75 women and has since expanded to more than 400 entrepreneurs participating in various activities and initiatives.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, along with Resident Representative of the Inter-American Development Bank, Lorena Solórzano-Salazar and ministry officials

The digital platform also addresses challenges raised by entrepreneurs, including product visibility, packaging consistency, and access to wider markets.

Through partnerships with private sector stakeholders and support agencies, the ecosystem supporting women-led businesses continues to expand.

Meanwhile, the three-day We Lift 6 Conference and Expo brought together women entrepreneurs from across Guyana to network, exhibit their products, and participate in business development opportunities.

The event also highlighted the government’s continued focus on empowering women to move from micro-enterprises to small and medium-scale businesses while creating sustainable economic opportunities.