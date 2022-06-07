WIIN initiative to provide ‘night care’ training programme for caregivers

Diversification of Guyana’s work force is moving apace as the country prepares for further economic development as a result its expanding oil and gas sector.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security under its Women Innovation, Investment Network (WIIN) is gaining momentum as it rolls out various training programmes across Guyana aimed empowering persons to have access of equal employment opportunities.

WIIN programme providing training for day and night care services

More recently, the ministry has commenced training in the field of home base care to meet the demand of this field of employment which is expanding rapidly.

Under this programme, persons will be trained to deliver internationally accept services in day night care, allowing parents a safe place to leave their children while working during the night.

Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, M.P. said many parents have jobs that take them into the night. She said those parents want a safe place to leave their children during those working hours.

“We’re looking at home base care, we’re moving day care to night care, so we’re not only going to focus on providing day care but also night care,” she said during the launch of the WIIN programme in Region Six last Friday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, M.P.

According to her, financial assistance will be provided to women willing to invest in the day or night care business.

“And when you want to start your home base care, whether its day and night, day or night, we also provide financial help to start you up, all of that is there for you.”

Minister Persaud is also encouraging women providing day care services to register and get licensed with the ministry so that parents who leave their children at the care services would also benefit from essential child care subsidy. The ministry will compile a list of persons trained through the WIIN programme and will be referred to other women seeking work.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

