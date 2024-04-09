WIIN to train 300 women in plumbing, carpentry, electrical instillation

The Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) is aiming to upskill 300 women in plumbing, carpentry, and electrical installation to address the existing gap in the labour market.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud said the initiative is piloted to push women to strive in unconventional domains.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

“We are looking at training women, 100 women plumbers, 100 electricians, 100 carpenters. This is the move to take women into the unconventional domain.

“So, we are looking at how we can put women directly into the labour market in key areas of growth in the country,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI) in a recent interview.

Given the current construction boom in the country, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is exploring the possibility of expanding skills training, particularly in fields traditionally dominated by men.

“It is also part of our whole gender equality push,” Minister Persaud emphasised, addressing gender stereotypes prevalent in professions and workspaces.

Participants in the new initiative will receive qualifications from City and Guilds, a Royal Chartered Institute based in the United Kingdom (UK).

Furthermore, Minister Persaud said WIIN is creating opportunities for 1,000 youths to be upskilled bi-annually. The ministry is developing a course programmme tailored specifically for youth participants, offering a flexible and dynamic model.

She noted that the ministry is considering factors such as employment opportunities and avenues for entrepreneurship when developing these programmes.

“What are the needs out there, where can you gain employment, where can you find your niche for entrepreneurship, it is not just train then you send someone out there,” Minister Persaud stated.

Participants will also have access to a business incubator where they can receive training in business literacy. This training will help them understand how to start a business, develop business plans, and sustain and grow their businesses effectively.

The WIIN training programme is facilitated through the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI), ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all women, regardless of their background or location.

Additionally, the ministry recently announced that the programme will be expanded to include men, targeting around 1000 men for training, further emphasising the government’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity in skills development initiatives.

