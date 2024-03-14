Wildfire response update

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), in conjunction with the Guyana Fire Service (GFS); Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); Protected Areas Commission (PAC); and Regional Authorities, are working assiduously to quell wildfires in sections of Region 9. This crisis is as a result of the continuous dry spell that has swept the nation.

Just under two weeks ago, the Prime Minister instructed CDC to coordinate a response mission to aid impacted villages as they combat the blazes. This mission is a cohesive effort, which includes the support of several government agencies. Several communities in the Rupununi area have been hit by these wildfires, and though there is significant structural damage, there has been no loss of life as a result. Most recently, Kumu and Moco Moco in the Region 9 area have been affected.

A team comprising members from CDC, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Reserves, the GFS and villagers of Kumu responded to a massive wildfire which was spreading closer to the workers’ site of the Kumu Hydro Installation on Monday March 11. The villagers commenced firefighting using the village tractor affixed with a 450-gallon water tank, a water pump, hoses and buckets. The GFS joined subsequently while quelling the blaze at strategic points, thus controlling the spread. The operation lasted about eight (8) hours.

Fire and smoke continue to rage along the Kanuku Mountains, in small parts of Lethem and several other areas. Below shows a list of affected villages:

• Villages affected by smoke from the Kanuku Mountains in Central Rupununi are Nappi, Hiawa, Parishara, Moco Moco, Kumu, Quarrie, and St. Ignatius.

• Villages affected in South Central are Sand Creek, Rupunau, Katoonarib, Sawariwau, and Shiriri.

• Villages affected in South Pakaraimas are Karasabai, Tiger Pond, Tipuru, Rukumuta and Yurong Paru.

• Villages affected in the North are Annai, Aranaputa, Toka, Wowetta, Crash Water, Surama and Kwatamang.

Heavy rainfall on March 7 aided in quenching the scorched earth of the Rupununi, but that aid was short-lived. Several villages have received firefighting gear and other relief items as the crisis continues, while Auxiliary Firefighters have been activated to lend support to the Region 9 Fire Service Station. The CDC, along with other agencies, maintains a presence in the Rupununi as the situation unfolds.

In Region 6, there have been reports of smoke emanating from neighboring Suriname, as they too are experiencing similar wildfire circumstances. Schedules for school have been altered and residents there continue to remain vigilant.

The Government of Guyana, through various agencies, has committed to managing and eventually eliminating the threat that these wildfires pose.

If you or someone you know is impacted by fire or smoke due to the dry season, please do not hesitate to contact 912 or your local fire station, the Police, Village Leader or Toshao, Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Office, or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 which operates 24/7.

