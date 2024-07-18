Work Collectively to Maximise Investment Opportunities

-Dr. Ramsaroop Tells Investment Promotion Heads of the World

Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, on Wednesday called on investment promotion heads of the world to adopt a united approach to maximise investment opportunities in this part of the hemisphere.

Dr. Ramsaroop issued the call to regional investment agency heads and their representatives, at the opening of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies’ (WAIPA) Central America and the Caribbean Regional Meeting being held in the Dominican Republic.

Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Ms. Raquel Peña de Antuña, also attended the event.

In his presentation titled, “Guyana Case: Investment Possibilities in New Industries,” he underscored the importance of integration in the region and noted the use of artificial intelligence to create thriving agriculture and tourism sectors.

The local investment chief also used the opportunity to promote Guyana as an investment hub in the region, pointing out that Guyana is open for green and sustainable investments in tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, energy, ICT, forestry, and efforts to tackle climate change.

With a surge in economic growth in recent years coupled with heavy investments in social development, food, climate, and energy securities, Dr Ramsaroop also told the forum that Guyana has emerged as the Jaguar economy in this part of the world.

He also touched on relations between Guyana and the Dominican Republic.

Guyana and the Dominican Republic enjoy cordial bilateral relations. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1970 but in recent years have ramped up collaborations. In 2023, President Dr. Irfaan Ali visited the Dominican Republic, and in the same year, President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, paid a reciprocal visit to Guyana.

In 2023 alone, the two nations signed 10 cooperation agreements. The Dominican Republic has also established an embassy in Guyana, and today the private sectors of the two nations enjoy a stronger bond as they collaborate in tourism, energy, and construction, among other areas.

The two-day WAIPA meeting brought together regional investment agencies head and representatives and was held under the theme “Building a Regional Agenda for the Promotion of Foreign Direct Investment”.

Dr Peter Ramsaroop called for the event to be held in Guyana in 2025.

Established in 1995 at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, WAIPA is a global body representing investment promotion agencies (IPAs) from over 100 countries. It focuses on supporting and empowering IPAs from around the world by serving as their primary knowledge hub on attracting, facilitating, and advocating investments.

By virtue of its role as a primary knowledge hub, WAIPA, in effect, actively works to assist nations in achieving economic development, fostering job creation, and facilitating technology transfer through sustainable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Dr Ramsaroop has been aggressively marketing Guyana as an investor-friendly nation at major investor and business conferences around the world, in keeping with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Vision 2030 agenda, which includes transforming Guyana into a global hub for business, ecotourism, and leisure.

