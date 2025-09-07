Work to begin immediately to establish law school in Guyana – President Ali

Guyana will commence work immediately on establishing its own national law school, paving the way for hundreds of aspiring legal professionals to qualify as attorneys-at-law right here.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said this major milestone will allow students to complete their full legal education, including the critical Legal Education Certificate (LEC), without leaving the country.

“This is a transformative step in our education sector. It will allow hundreds of persons to qualify as attorneys-at-law right here in Guyana, with full rights to practise across the Caribbean,” the president stated during his swearing-in address at State House in Georgetown on Sunday.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, 9th Executive President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

The move will significantly reduce the cost and logistical challenges currently faced by students who have to travel to regional law schools in Trinidad, Jamaica, or the Bahamas to complete their legal training.

It also strengthens Guyana’s legal infrastructure and increases opportunities for law graduates seeking to contribute locally to public service, private practice, and the judiciary.

The law school is a key component of the government’s broader vision for educational transformation and professional capacity building.

It complements other initiatives announced in the President’s address, including 200 new training spaces in medicine and engineering to be launched in Regions Two, Three, Six, and Nine, expansion of technical and vocational training, and greater investment in online learning.

“This is not just policy; it is the practical building of a modern Guyana, where opportunities exist for all, regardless of region or background,” the president noted.