Working groups established to drive Guyana, India cooperation agenda – President Ali

Following a series of fruitful consultations between the Governments of Guyana and India, both nations have agreed to establish two working groups to push the agenda forward.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the groups will see private sector representatives from the two countries, as well as government officials starting work almost immediately.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

The Guyanese president recently led a team on an Official Visit to the South Asia state, where a wide range of opportunities for collaboration were discussed with the Indian authorities.

The talks were focused on a number of areas aligned with Guyana’s goal of expanding and developing its economy.

Business-to-business meetings were held with leading private sector organisations, companies, and industries.

During a media conference Tuesday, President Ali disclosed that after the meeting with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a targeted approach was taken to identify areas where India could be a strategic partner in Guyana’s development.

During the talks, the two sides discussed a shared vision and commitment to various global issues including climate change, food security, energy security, and human development.

President Ali noted that discussions were held on ways to build a platform for creating a better global environment that supports peace, the development of humanity, and the advancement of technology.

Agriculture and food production was also a key focus during the talks, as it is a crucial element of Guyana’s development ambitions. Emphasis was also placed on the local sugar industry and aquaculture.

The head of state said the two sides held engagements on ways India could collaborate with Guyana in telemedicine and training, the advancement of the human resource pool, and Information Communications Technology (ICT).

The meeting also saw discussions on the development of port facilities and opportunities for oil and gas investment here, and the potential for collaboration in terms of training and modernising the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Meanwhile, in Guyana, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha will lead talks on agriculture and building out the ecosystem to support the country’s food production aspirations.

Minister within the Public Works Ministry Deodat Indar is responsible for technology, Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat will engage on energy, and Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond will follow up on ayurvedic and wellness, natural medicine and development.

The team also includes Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag, who will push talks in the area of human resource and capacity building.

Meanwhile, President Ali, the Chief of Staff, and the National Security Advisor will steer further talks on defence, while Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd is tasked with coordinating.

