Works advancing on EBD bypasses – Min. Edghill

Works on the rehabilitation of several bypasses along the East Bank of Demerara are advancing, as the government continues to implement its infrastructural work plan.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, provided the update following a road assessment exercise in several east bank communities on Tuesday.

“The contracts that were signed for the Diamond/Grove area are for the upgrade of the road that will serve as a bypass to allow traffic to flow while work is ongoing on the east bank corridor,” he said.

In December 2022, a total of $5 billion in contracts were inked for the construction and rehabilitation of several coastland and hinterland bridges, as well as for rehabilitation works on the Kingston wharf.

Of these, a $157.6 million contract was awarded for the rehabilitation or construction of a bypass linking Grove to Jimbo Bridge Road on the East Bank of Demerara.

The contract was awarded to O&O Contracting Services and will give an alternate route to motorists amid ongoing works on the public road.

Further, A&A Engineering Services was awarded a $47.9 million contract for the construction or rehabilitation of a bridge linking Grove to Craig.

Ongoing works

“We’re creating a bypass so that when you come through Diamond, you will be able to exit all the way through Busby Dam (Craig). These are works that are advancing,” Minister Edghill explained.

The public works minister said these works are meant to complement the rehabilitation of the east bank corridor to develop a 23.5-kilometre stretch from Good Success to Timehri.

This project is facilitated by an IDB loan under the ‘Programme to Support Climate Resilient Road Infrastructure Development,’ aimed at improving road service quality and utility service, through corresponding utility infrastructure development.

The government is currently in the procurement stage of this project.

