Works advancing on water treatment plant at Five Miles, Bartica

Works are advancing on the water treatment plant at Five Miles in Bartica, Region Seven to ensure residents have access to improved services.

During a site visit on Saturday, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal revealed that the project is being undertaken for over $500 million.

Minister Croal provides an update on the treatment plant

He was assured by the contractor that the project would be completed by the end of June.

When completed, the facility will provide treated water to residents of the Five Miles Housing Scheme and surrounding areas, addressing longstanding water supply challenges.

The minister noted that the government had developed a strategic plan to resolve water-related issues that focused on several challenges.

“The challenge has always been to get the water to the area…We came up with a solution to drill a well and provide treated water…In Central Bartica, they have an independent system where they are getting treated water,” Minister Croal explained.

Over the years, the government has made substantial investments in the water sector to increase its coverage in the region.

Minister Croal was joined by GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal; Prime Minister Representative for Region Seven, Ewrin Ward; Regional Executive Officer, Kerwin Ward and the Mayor of Bartica, Anthony Murray.

Minister Croal examines the plan for the ongoing project Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal inspects works on the treatment plant Ongoing works on the water treatment plant at Five Miles, Bartica

