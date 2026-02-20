Works commence on $4.6B Moruca Regional Hospital

Excavation has begun on the $4.6 billion Moruca Regional Hospital in Region One, a landmark project that will transform healthcare for hinterland communities that had to travel miles to access critical medical services.

The 50-bed facility promises comprehensive care, bringing quality services closer to residents and reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing healthcare to all Guyanese.

During a visit to the site, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony underscored the magnitude of the project and the comprehensive services the hospital will be providing upon completion.

“This facility will transform healthcare delivery in the region. From advanced diagnostics and surgical capabilities to comfortable inpatient accommodations, the Moruca Regional Hospital will set a new standard for healthcare services in hinterland communities,” Dr Anthony stated.

A bird’s-eye view of the new Moruca Regional Hospital project

The new facility will feature a fully equipped Accident and Emergency Department, a modern laboratory, pharmacy, and advanced diagnostic imaging, including X-ray and CT scan capabilities that were previously non-existent within the region.

Operating theatres will facilitate both routine and complex surgical procedures, significantly reducing the financial strain families face when seeking care outside their communities.

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) for both adults and children will ensure that critical cases can be stabilised and managed close to home. This means faster diagnoses, quicker treatment, and fewer emergency transfers to Georgetown or other urban health centres.

The maternal healthcare will also see significant improvements with a specialised delivery suite that will provide safer, more supportive conditions for expectant mothers.

Inpatient rooms will accommodate no more than five beds and will include private toilet and bath facilities.

Aerial view of the projected site for the construction of the new Moruca Regional Hospital

Dr Anthony said specialised departments in ophthalmology, audiology, and dental services will expand access to essential yet often overlooked care, ensuring residents receive timely treatment.

The facility will also include an on-site oxygen plant, enabling the production and dispensing of oxygen to reduce reliance on imports and secure a reliable supply during medical emergencies.

For the people of Moruca and nearby areas, this investment highlights the government’s ongoing effort to provide the same quality of healthcare in Region One that residents along the coast have access to.